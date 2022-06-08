Summer heat continues; heat index values well into triple digits

Another warm and muggy night ahead for Acadiana.

Lows will only settle into the mid-70s under fair skies.

Get ready for another hot and humid day Thursday.

Expect highs to push the low-mid 90s courtesy of a more westerly component in the wind.

Plan on heat index values to push over 100 during maximum daytime heating hours.

Thursday Heat index

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time.

Intervals of clouds and sunshine will dominate most of the day.

A small disturbance in the upper-levels will try and sneak in from the NW tomorrow evening/night, and that could help to generate a few storms across the region.

Bradley Graf model

However, best rain chances will remain off to our north and east.

The sweltering summer heat will continue this weekend and into much of next week for that matter as the pattern continues to be dominated by a ridge of high pressure.

Next week Upper pattern

Expect highs to push the middle (some upper 90s?) for our afternoons—-whew!

Rain chances, overall, will remain relatively low and isolated in nature.

Only exception is that a few storms will be possible late Saturday.

Stay cool and have a great rest of the week, Acadiana!

TROPICS

No new developments expected at least in the next 5 days.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is highlighting moderate confidence in potential tropical development down near central America/Bay of Campeche in about a week and a half's time.

CPC Confidence in tropical formation

Something we'll keep an eye on, but certainly nothing to worry as of now (7-10+ days away).

Stay with the KATC storm team for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel