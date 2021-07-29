Summer garden isn't always fun; but with the right plants it can be easy

The summer in Louisiana can be brutal.

Between the heat, the bugs, and torrential downpours simply being outside in the summer time isn't much fun, let alone spending hours in the garden.

Those hot summer days though can provide beautiful colors to your garden though and can do so with very little effort.

Planting the correct plants can go a long way in keeping your hours spent in the garden minimal, native plants don't require extra watering or fertilizer, but are also prepared to handle our high heat and wet stretches.

These native flowers simply need to be put in the ground and left to flourish, the only maintenance they need is clipping the blooms once they've blossomed.

This prevents the flowers from going to see, and instead of producing seed, the plant than puts it's energy into producing more blooms.

While the colors are certainly nice, there are more than just aesthetic benefits to these kinds of flowers.

Deep roots can help build soil health and help pull water down deeper into soil, helping out with drainage, and of course offers food for beneficial insects you want in the garden.

