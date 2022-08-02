Summer doldrums takes control of the forecast

It would be the understatement of the year to say that Tuesday's forecast looks similar to the one we had to start the week.

In fact outside of the exact placement and timing of showers and storms there are no changes in the weather.

Highs will be within a degree or two of where they were on Monday which puts highs around 92, although it will feel hotter.

Showers and storms will start to pop up later in the day and will keep rain hanging around the area through the middle of the afternoon.

This is how it will play out for the next several days with little change day to day.

