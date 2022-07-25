Summer doldrums keeps a typical pattern in place

The forecast is essentially unchanged from the weekend, and will remain that way through the rest of the work week.

This means temperatures will push mid 90s, with a heat index in the triple digits between 102-106 in the afternoon.

Showers will develop around lunch along the sea breeze and then move north through the afternoon, scattering some rain across the area.

A few embedded thunderstorms will be possible as well, but we won't be getting any severe weather this Monday.

Don't look for any change from this particular pattern to arrive any time soon, it's the typical summer forecast and it'll be with us through the week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel