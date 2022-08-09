Summer doldrums continue for the week

It's shaping up to be the same old, same old in the weather world.

The temperatures are going to push back into the low 90s in the morning with a heat index in the triple digits.

Showers will then develop along the sea breeze before slowly moving to the north.

Those showers will be scattered across the area through the afternoon before breaking up late this evening and dissipating overnight.

There's a little more moisture on the way for later this week which could increase the number of showers although they will behave largely the same.

