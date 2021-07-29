Sulphur bank employee arrested for alleged fraud, theft

A Sulphur woman was arrested this week following an investigation into the complaint that a bank employee was committing fraud.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Barbara Chaisson was arrested Tuesday, July 27, and booked on charges of computer fraud, bank fraud, and theft.

An investigation into the fraud began on July 14 when detectives were advised by bank personnel that Chaisson had allegedly been transferring money from numerous accounts while making withdrawals without authorization.

Detectives discovered that Chaisson allegedly made over 30 unauthorized transactions from January 2019 to June 2021, totaling over $120,000.

On July 27, detectives issued a warrant for Chaisson’s arrest and she was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correction Center on the following charges:

33 counts of computer fraud

33 counts of bank fraud

Theft over $25,000.

Chaisson was released Wednesday on a $96,000 bond.

