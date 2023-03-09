Suicide Lifeline shares ways to cope with potential suicide attempts

Suicide prevention aids in Lafayette are sharing ways to cope with mental illnesses.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal ideation or thoughts--- knowing what to do could mean all the difference.

Helpline specialists get 90 days of emotional intelligence and active listening training to Effectively prevent suicide and offer emotional support.

Since the lifeline went into routing in July of last year the line has already taken over six thousand phone calls.

“When someone calls the lifeline they're going to be greeted by a helpline specialist. That person is going to use active listening skills to talk with them and build rapport. talk with them through their crisis. And we're going to go through a safety plan we're going to provide resources. We're going to start building a relationship with that caller,” Statewide Suicide prevention specialist, Rachel Belloni said.

For those who may not know how to cope with someone you know or love who you think may be having thoughts of suicide..here's what you can do to assess the situation.

“I hear you let people know that they're heard. Active listening skills are taking what someone has given you. and not just straight repeating them back to them. but letting them know that they're heard that you understand what they're going through empathizes with them. and try to provide them with some resources. connect them with treatment in their area."

The latest stats show in 2021 suicide rates were the highest among non-Hispanic American Indians or Alaskan Natives.

According to the American foundation for suicide prevention reports suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States.

With an estimated 1.2 million suicide attempts nationwide. Men died more than three times more than women.

The highest rate is in middle-aged white men at over 69 percent. Currently, there are no resources for suicide before someone makes a suicide attempt.

Their are no suicide prevention resources or groups available in the Lafayette area that can assist those experiencing suicidal thoughts.

KATC spoke with the statewide suicide prevention specialist at the Family Tree, Rachel Belloni, who says that needs to change.

"Something that we've talked about as suicide prevention specialists. Is the need for a support group. That would be for people. creating an environment where that is the thing that you're going to talk about. Would be really powerful," Belloni said.

Here is a list of suicide prevention apps that can assist you:

If you're in need of help you can contact 988 the suicide lifeline.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel