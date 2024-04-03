Stunning weather to wrap up the work week

Daniel Phillips

Not going to over complicate things here, it's beautiful the rest of the week.

Sunny skies with mild afternoons will persist into the weekend and highs will start in the mid 70s on Wednesday and slowly warm to about 80 by Saturday.

Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s the next several nights so we'll get nice cool mornings.

The only real issue on Wednesday will be some gusty winds which will be out of the north around 15-20 mph and gusting a little higher.

Daniel Phillips

Clouds will slowly drift in during the weekend and an unsettled pattern is shaping up for next week.

It looks like there's going to be several rainy days with models currently honing in on Monday and Wednesday as the wettest days of the week.

There's a lot of time between then and now and the forecast will likely evolve so not useful getting into too many specifics just yet.

