Stubborn showers persist through the weekend

Friday wasted no time getting off to a soggy start as early showers pushed across Acadiana providing a few heavy downpours and even a couple rumbles of thunder.

So far the showers have stayed light enough that there haven't been any reports of flooding, and as long as the showers remain mostly light to moderate we should avoid major flooding.

When we do get those heavier downpours though water may quickly pool up on some of the low lying roads as we've had a wet week, but as soon as it arrives it should clear out.

Unfortunately the amount of moisture in the atmosphere will still be able to support widely scattered showers and thunderstorms which will continue to be in abundance through the weekend.

Acadiana should get a slight break in the rain as we get into the middle of the day, and even a little patchy sunshine is going to be possible by the late afternoon.

While there's a break from the rain overnight they'll be bouncing back by Saturday morning, originating on the coast and then advancing northward through the day.

This can make it difficult to finalize weekend plans as widely scattered showers remain through the weekend, so the best course of action is to have indoor options and to monitor the radar before you run any errands.

Temperatures will be dictated by the showers but even fleeting sunshine can push us up into the mid 80s which is where we will be on Friday and lower 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

It doesn't look like this pattern will end with the weekend, instead the soggy weather is going to stick with us through at least the middle of the week.

