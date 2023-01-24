Strong storms Tuesday evening; Winter chill back for rest of week

DISCUSSION

Strong storms are still set to arrive in Acadiana this evening.

Bradley Severe weather/rain info

Timing is after 5pm through about 9pm.

So, I'd advise to stay indoors if you do not have to be out.

Storms will primarily bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

However, there is a possibility for a few rotating thunderstorms as well (tornadic).

Bradley Severe weather/rain info

That will be something we'll have to watch closely through the evening hours.

Bradley Severe weather/rain info

Make sure you have the KATC weather app downloaded and notifications turned on in the event warnings are issued.

Otherwise, a HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect for the entire area.

Winds could gust as high as 40-50 mph at times outside of storms (gusts higher in/near storms).

Additionally, easily 1-3" of rainfall can be expected, but isolated higher amounts will certainly be possible.

Bradley Severe weather/rain info

As a result, brief flash flooding may occur in spots.

After the storms tonight, it'll be back to a winter chill for the remainder of the week.

Highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

We may even get close to freezing Thursday night into Friday morning.

Have a good one!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel