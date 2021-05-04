Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon

A stormy forecast is taking shape once again across Acadiana with another round of possible severe weather arriving on Tuesday afternoon.

All of Acadiana will have the chance to see some severe weather on Tuesday with areas along and north of the Highway 190 corridor having a slightly higher chance to encounter nasty weather.

Daniel Phillips

The primary threat with the storms that develop will be damaging winds, wind gusts that push close to 60 mph, some hail and isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out but the chances for both are little lower than strong winds.

These storms will arrive around lunch time and will be clearing out close to commute time, the peak window for activity will be between 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm Tuesday afternoon.

Storms are moving quickly so there's only one round of severe weather expected so once it clears out at your house the threat will more or less be over for the rest of the day.

Daniel Phillips

Once the showers move through some drier air will be able to push into the area as winds turn from the north and temperatures drop into the 60s by early Wednesday morning.

A little cloud cover may stick with us early Wednesday morning, but progressively there will be more and more sunshine and ultimately a beautiful forecast will set up for the back half of the week.

