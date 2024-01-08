Strong storms Monday evening; blustery and cooler for Tuesday

SEVERE THREAT MONDAY EVE.

Acadiana is still on track for strong to even severe storms this evening.

Greatest storm dynamics and surface instability will come together after 5pm.

A squall line of showers and storms will develop out ahead of the main cold front.

squall line Monday evening

These are the storms we'll have to watch that could potentially produce damaging wind gusts and even isolated tornadoes.

Severe graphics Monday evening

A couple stronger tornadoes (EF2+) could be possible as well, especially across southeastern Acadiana and then points to the east.

Severe graphics Monday evening

Heavy downpours will accompany this squall line too.

Once the front clears Acadiana after midnight, the severe threat will come to an end.

A few showers will linger thru early Tuesday, but skies will turn mostly sunny throughout the day.

It'll be much cooler with highs only in the low-mid 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Windy conditions will stick around.

HRRR Wind gusts

In fact, at times, west-northwesterly winds will gust in excess of 30-35mph.

Winds will die down Tuesday evening.

Heading for a patchy frost come Wednesday morning as lows drop into the low-mid 30s.

Gradually warming up for the end of the week ahead of another storm system that will get here on Friday.

That will set the stage for a nice and cool weekend.

LONG TERM—Models continue to hint at the possibility of an arctic front blasting into the area sometime next week.

We'll watch the trends and will keep you updated in the days ahead.

Stay safe out there!

