Strong isolated storms possible, improving on Saturday

Clouds have come streaming back into Acadiana, and this time it doesn't look like they'll be able to clear out as much as they have over the last few days.

Friday's skies will remain mostly cloudy through most of the day, and there will be a chance for a few thunderstorms to pop up later in the evening.

Storms will remain fairly isolated in south Louisiana, with the bulk of the active weather taking place in the northern portions of the state.

Daniel Phillips

Even though the strongest, most organized storms will be clustered towards Monroe that doesn't mean that Acadiana won't have the potential for some severe weather.

Storms in our area will be very isolated, most of us will be able to avoid them, but the storms that do develop will have a favorable environment for rapid development.

If we see any active weather it will likely be in the late afternoon and early evening, and chances for showers will drop as we go through the night.

Daniel Phillips

In the meantime, Friday is expected to be a warm and windy day with winds coming out of the south around 20-25 mph, and gusts getting into the 35-40 range.

Temperatures will remain well above average, eventually getting into the low 80s by the end of the day, and a gradual increase in humidity that will stick around into Saturday.

Saturday is looking pleasant with clearing skies and very warm temperatures, we could even see the thermometer reach into the upper 80s by Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Phillips

Unfortunately that nice weather isn't expected to last through the weekend with a warm front moving north through the day on Sunday bringing a round of widespread showers and storms.

The forecast will then remain unsettled into early next week as that front is expected to stall.

