Strong gusty winds and the start of a rainy pattern

It was hard to find any fault with Monday's forecast, unfortunately though that is the end of the pleasant weather.

Clouds are returning to Acadiana through the day on Tuesday and will eventually give way to some scattered showers by the afternoon.

Rain will stay pretty light and isolated and won't cause many problem outside of being a nuisance.

The winds, however, will be our bigger issue for the day with sustained winds pushing 25 mph and gusts getting close to 40 mph.

As a result a Wind Advisory has been issued and will be up for the remainder of the day, winds aren't expected to relax until the evening.

Tuesday's weather is the result of a stalling cold front which will then lift north again on Wednesday, keeping the door open for showers and warming us up for the middle of the week.

A few thunderstorms will be possible starting Wednesday evening, and we'll have to keep an eye out for a potential severe storm or two.

Thursday is shaping up to be our stormiest day with a marginal to slight risk for some severe weather, and stronger storms expected just to our north.

In the meantime temperatures will run in the low to mid 70s the next several days before the temperatures drop by the weekend.

