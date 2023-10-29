Strong cold front arrives Monday setting up a chilly week ahead for Acadiana

TONIGHT: Mild & muggy

MONDAY: Turning much cooler & breezy; few showers

DISCUSSION

BIG changes are coming to Acadiana this week after a seasonably warm past several days.

Quiet and mild conditions tonight as temperatures settle into the upper 60s.

Monday will be one of those days where high temperatures occur first thing in the morning right out ahead of a strong cold front.

Once the front pushes through, temperatures will begin to drop throughout the day.

In fact, readings will be in the mid-upper 50s by the afternoon.

Temperature outlook Next few days

Additionally, winds will be picking up out of the the north at around 12-18 mph with gusts in the 25+mph range.

Complete weather whiplash if we are being honest!

A few light showers will be possible behind the front Monday afternoon/night, but do NOT plan on a whole lot of rainfall.

HRRR Rain estimates

Some isolated rain chances will remain for early Tuesday, but any leftover moisture will kick out of here by the afternoon.

Overcast skies will dominate otherwise Tuesday as temperatures hover in the 50s all day.

Temperature outlook Next few days

Winds will remain stiff out of the north, so plan on a wind-chilly Halloween and dress warmly!

Overnight lows will then head for the lower 40s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a wind chill factor in the 30s!

Despite full sunshine Wednesday, highs will struggle to reach the lower 60s.

Lows will drop into the upper 30s come Thursday morning before a gradual warm-up ensues for the end of the week.

Have a great week and Halloween!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel