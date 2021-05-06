Stretch of beautiful spring weather continues Thursday

An absolute stunner of a forecast out there Thursday as dew points drop and the sun comes out.

The highs in the afternoon will be in the low 80s, but with humidity staying low, it'll be a very comfortable low 80s.

Any type of cloud cover will be few and far between and the skies are going to stay clear for the next couple of days.

Lows are going to drop down into the upper 50s early Friday morning and the stage will be set for another beautiful round of weather to wrap up the week.

The next change to the pattern will arrive on Sunday with winds shifting from the south and moisture returning to the forecast with maybe even a few pop up showers Sunday afternoon.

Unsettled weather will stick around through the majority of next week with daily rain chances in the forecast.

