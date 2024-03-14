Stormy weather on the way for Friday

Daniel Phillips

Mostly cloudy skies continue for yet another day with only a patch or two of sunshine expected Thursday.

Temperatures are going to sit in the low 80s in the afternoon with humidity creeping up through the day.

Winds will be steady out of the south around 15-20 mph with the occasional gust hitting between 25-30 mph.

A few light passing showers will be possible but most of us will stay dry.

Daniel Phillips

A front is expected to move into Acadiana on Friday and stall out through the weekend, opening the door for a series of showers and storms that will last through Sunday.

The first round of rain is expected sometime late Friday afternoon into Friday evening with some heavy downpours possible along with a chance for some strong thunderstorms.

A Marginal Risk has been issued for the northern parts of Acadiana on Friday but any severe weather will be isolated and short lived.

Daniel Phillips

Rain will become a little more scattered on Saturday with light rain popping up through the day.

Showers become heavier on Sunday as the front finally clears out and once again we could be looking at periods of heavy rain.

Even though there's plenty of rain expected this weekend, rain totals don't look like they'll be resulting in any major flooding.

As always though minor street flooding will be possible with the heaviest rain.

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures will drop slightly going into early next week as the front finally kicks out of the region.

The break in active weather will be short lived with showers returning by the end of next week.

