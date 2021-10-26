Stormy weather moves in for Thursday

It's another warm muggy day on Tuesday as a summer like pattern remains firmly in control across south Louisiana.

Highs won't be quite as warm on Tuesday as they were to start the week but you're still talking mid 80s and a heat index that will push close to, if not at, 90.

There's been a little coastal fog to start the day on Tuesday, and a few areas of dense fog will continue to pop up through the morning so a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the I-10 corridor and areas to the south.

A major weather maker will arrive on Wednesday in the form of a front that could produce some severe weather as it moves across Acadiana.

The primary threat from this front is going to be the potential for damaging wind, wind gusts could get as high as 60 mph, and a few spin-up tornadoes will be possible along the frontal boundary.

Storms will arrive in Acadiana around mid-afternoon on Wednesday and with the front moving quickly they will be clearing the area by the evening.

While the front is moving quickly it could still drop an inch or two of rain which could lead to a little street flooding as the front moves across, but major flooding isn't expected.

Once the front moves through temperatures will start to drop and dry air will move into the region making for a very nice forecast for the rest of the week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel