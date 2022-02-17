Stormy weather expected Thursday afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms will be moving across Acadiana as a cold front pushes its way across the region.

We will have to watch the radar quite closely as there's an outside chance we end up with some severe weather.

The greater severe weather threat will be to our north, but there's a chance that some of the storms produce some damaging winds.

While it's not the main issue these fronts can at times produce a spin up tornado or two so we'll need to remain on the look out.

Daniel Phillips

The front is expected to move through in the late morning/early afternoon and the bulk of the storms will push across Acadiana during the middle part of the day.

Showers will wind down through the evening so by the time the commute arrives most of the weather will have come to an end, the exception being down in St. Mary Parish where showers end a little later.

Winds will be strong for the next couple of days with southerly winds around 15-20 mph and gusts pushing 25-30 mph, those winds will then turn sharply from the north by Friday morning.

Daniel Phillips

There a solid 40 degree drop in temperatures from Thursday's morning temperatures to Friday's, and that's before factoring in a wind chill.

As the winds will be strong and gusty Friday morning the wind chill values will likely be down in the 20s setting up what will be a fairly cold day.

Highs on Friday will remain in the low 50s and wind chill in the 40s so those getting a jump on the Mardi Gras celebrations that night will want to bundle up.

Daniel Phillips

We will start to warm up on Saturday after a frosty start and the rest of the weekend should be pretty pleasant, before more unsettled weather arrives for next work week.

