Stormy stretch of days starts Tuesday

A stretch of wet, stormy weather starts Tuesday and looks to last through the majority of the work week with rain in the forecast through Thursday.

This has prompted a Flash Flood Watch across all of Acadiana until 1:00 p.m. with downpours possibly producing some localized flooding, which could cause bayous and rivers to swell and low lying roads picking up water.

Daniel Phillips

The initial round of rainfall will arrive early Tuesday morning as a front pushes itself into the area, with a few severe storms possible along the frontal boundary.

Acadiana's biggest issue with these storms will be damaging winds and the possibility for some localized flash flooding, spin up tornadoes will be possible but will be very isolated.

Daniel Phillips

Tuesday's shower chances will be their highest in the morning with chances dwindling in the afternoon as the front slowly pushes offshore, although this break from the rain won't last long.

Once the front gets to the coast it will stall and sit offshore for the late evening and into Wednesday morning when it will lift north again and drag showers back into the area.

KATC has team coverage Tuesday evening of today's severe weather impacts across the region:

The focal point of Wednesday's showers will be south east Acadiana with the severe threat sliding just to the east, although all of Acadiana will see showers and thunderstorms.

Daniel Phillips

There is yet another system moving through on Thursday which once again is going to spark a round of heavy showers and possible severe weather for a third day in a row.

That system may be a little more energetic and the severe threat will bump up slightly and since the ground will be well and truly saturated flash flooding may occur a little faster than Tuesday or Wednesday.

Daniel Phillips

Thursday will be the final round of possible severe weather as we finally get everything to clear out of the area and will get at least a 24 hour stretch of quiet weather to wrap up the work week.

There will be the threat for localized flash flooding through the next several days and as a whole Acadiana is probably looking at 2 inches of rain over the next few days, but there will be hotspots that pick up closer to 5 to 6 inches.

It would be best to avoid the waterways over the next several days as they'll be running full and fast even when there's not necessarily active rain as water drains into the bayous.

Daniel Phillips

It's going to be a long stretch to remain weather aware over the next few days but we will have to stay vigilant in monitoring the weather all the way through the rest of the week.

