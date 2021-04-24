Stormy start leads to a great weekend

It was a rather loud start to Saturday with impressive thunderstorms racing across Acadiana, and sparking more rounds of severe weather.

Those storms have quickly moved on, and the remainder of the weekend is looking significantly quieter.

It'll take a little time for the clouds to clear out, but by mid-day we'll be looking at ample amounts of sunshine across south Louisiana.

Gusty winds from the southwest will help keep some of the warmer air in place so highs will sit in the low 80s in the afternoon, and lows dropping into the upper 50s.

This sunshine will last through the rest of the weekend and into next week with our next front expected to move through in the middle of the week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel