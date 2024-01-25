Stormy again this morning; turning drier this afternoon

A line of showers & storms is set to push through between about 6-8am this morning.

graphics Thursday am

Some storms within the line could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

The good news is that the rain won't linger throughout the day, so most of us will be dry by lunchtime and into the afternoon.

However, with grounds already saturated, it won't take much to get additional flash flooding, especially for our northern parish (hardest hit from yesterday).

graphics Thursday am

Mostly cloudy skies will remain with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A Flash flood watch remains in effect until mid-day.

Flash flood watch Till noon

More thundershowers on the way Friday thru the morning hours of Saturday before we finally dry out and turn cooler by the end of the weekend and start of next week.

