Storms tonight; turning hot into weekend and next week

Showers and storms will move into Acadiana later this evening/early Friday morning.

Tonight/tomorrow HRRR model

There is a low-end threat that we could see an isolated storm or two containing strong winds and/or hail.

Tonight Severe weather threat

An inch or less of rainfall is expected for most of us.

HRRR model Rainfall estimates

The bulk of the activity will clear the area around daybreak Friday (give or take an hour or two).

Mild tonight with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Gradual clearing skies throughout our Friday.

In fact, it'll be back to mostly sunny and warm conditions by the afternoon.

Look for highs to push the mid-upper 80s.

Heading for the lower 90s this weekend!

Be sure to hydrate and find ways to stay cool if you'll be out and about.

A dry weekend is expected.

Hot conditions sticking around into next week as highs push to near-record territory (low-mid 90s!).

Rain chances will also remain fairly isolated in nature.

Have a good one!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel