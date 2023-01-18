Storms swinging across Acadiana late Wednesday evening

Showers and storms are returning to Acadiana as a front swings across the area on Wednesday night.

There's a small chance, but a chance none the less, for some severe weather along the frontal boundary so keep an eye on the storms as you're getting ready for bed.

Currently the Storm Prediction Center has us pinned for a Marginal Chance of severe weather, sliding the higher chances slightly to our north.

Daniel Phillips

The peak arrival time for storms will be between 7:00 -11:00 p.m. which will leave the traditional commute times fairly quiet, although it will be windy.

Winds are going to be our biggest issue with the storms on Wednesday, although we'll certainly get a lot of lightning and periods of heavy rain.

The chance for tornadoes and hail with this system will remain small, although certainly not zero.

If you're traveling north later in the day keep in mind that the storms in the northern part of the state will be slightly stronger.

While the tornado threat for us in Acadiana will be minimal it will increase slightly as you head north into Rapides Parish, particularly in the area along and just south of I-20.

The front is moving quickly so by Thursday the sun should return and temperatures slightly cooler, with highs staying in the low 70s.

Highs will continue to fall into the weekend with clouds returning Friday, and showers by Saturday.

