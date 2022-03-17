Storms, some severe Thursday night; nice looking weather into weekend

All of Acadiana will need to be weather aware tonight for the threat of severe weather (slight risk—level 2 out of 5).

Strong winds and hail will be the primary threats.

But there is a stronger signal for spin potential in the atmosphere tonight compared to Monday night, so any storms that do get going will have the potential to gain rotation meaning a tornado warning or two could be possible.

Helicity Tornado spin potential

Prime-time for storms in Acadiana will be from midnight-5am, so make sure you have ways (more than 1) to receive alerts and wake you up in the event a warning is issued.

Bradley HRRR model

Rainfall amounts will vary with some of us picking up a decent soaking while others don't see much at all.

HRRR model Rainfall estimates

We'll get back to mostly sunny skies late Friday morning and into the afternoon.

Staying mild with highs in the mid-70s.

A little cooler Friday night/Saturday morning as lows drop into the mid-40s.

Really nice looking March weather heading into the weekend.

Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s Saturday and then back to mid-70s Sunday afternoon.

Another chance of severe weather will come on Tuesday, so we'll have to watch that closely in the days ahead.

In the short-term, remain weather aware tonight and through early Friday morning.

We'll be keeping you updated through the night, so stay tuned for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel