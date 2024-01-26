Storms Friday night followed by drier and cooler weekend

DISCUSSION

Scattered thundershowers will remain possible through this evening.

A line of storms will work in after midnight with our cold front.

A marginal risk (level 1) of severe storms exists for Acadiana thru tonight.

An additional 1-2"+ will be possible.

All of the rain will kick out here prior to daybreak Saturday although mostly cloudy skies will remain.

Expect highs to settle into the mid-60s.

Breezy WNW winds will come in at around 8-16mph.

Heading for the low-mid 40s Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Some leftover clouds Sunday morning should hopefully yield to mostly sunny skies Sunday afternoon as highs only reach the mid-50s.

Much of next week will feature seasonable and dry conditions with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Have a good weekend!

