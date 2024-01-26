Storms Friday night followed by drier and cooler weekend

DISCUSSION
Scattered thundershowers will remain possible through this evening.
A line of storms will work in after midnight with our cold front.
A marginal risk (level 1) of severe storms exists for Acadiana thru tonight.
An additional 1-2"+ will be possible.
All of the rain will kick out here prior to daybreak Saturday although mostly cloudy skies will remain.
Expect highs to settle into the mid-60s.
Breezy WNW winds will come in at around 8-16mph.
Heading for the low-mid 40s Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Some leftover clouds Sunday morning should hopefully yield to mostly sunny skies Sunday afternoon as highs only reach the mid-50s.
Much of next week will feature seasonable and dry conditions with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
Have a good weekend!
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers