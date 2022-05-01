Storms end later this evening; feeling like May into the work-week

A stormy day for some in Acadiana as portions of Vermilion and Iberia parishes have picked up 3-5" of rainfall!

Last 12-hrs Rainfall totals

Other areas are starting to see their totals add up as well (Jeff Davis, Allen, and Acadia).

Be on the lookout for some ponding on the roadways and even flooding in low-lying areas.

Storms should start to come to an end after sunset this evening once we lose daytime heating.

Mild night ahead as lows settle into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Warm and breezy start to the week Monday as highs push the mid-80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Bradley Graf model

Expect sustained southerly winds at around 10-15 mph.

Rain chances will stay fairly isolated throughout the week ahead (10-20%).

Only exception would be Friday as an upper-level feature swings through, helping to generate a scattering of showers and storms.

It'll certainly be feeling like the first full of week of May.

Expect highs in the mid-upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.

Have a great week!

