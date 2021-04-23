Storms arrive Friday evening, continue overnight

Severe weather season continues in Acadiana with another storm system rolling across the area producing another round of potential severe weather.

There's an Enhanced Risk for severe weather in north Acadiana, roughly from the I-10 corridor and areas north, as storms move through the region Friday night.

Daniel Phillips

Storms will arrive in two different waves with an initial round of scattered individual cells popping up in the late afternoon and evening, followed by a long line of strong storms that move through overnight.

Since this is going to be an overnight event it is vital that you keep your weather radio on, or make sure that you have the sound on for any severe notifications as they come in when the storms arrive.

The good news is that the main front is moving very quickly which means that while it may be intense at times, it will be over pretty quickly and the skies can clear for the remainder of the weekend.

The predominant threat with these storms will be strong, damaging winds although as shear increases there will be the possibility of rotating storms producing tornadoes.

While storms will be possible across all of Acadiana the strongest storms will likely set up in north Acadiana, roughly along and north of the highway 190 corridor.

All of the weather will be ending by early Saturday morning and the rest of the weekend will be drier, although still warm, with plenty of sunshine.

That sunshine will last through the first half of the week before another burst of rain moves in on Wednesday.

