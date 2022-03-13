Storm chances Monday night followed by spring-like conditions remainder of week

Chilly tonight as most of us will dip into the 40s.

Monday morning Low temperatures

Readings will actually rise into the 50s closer to daybreak as clouds begin to build in.

We're looking at a mostly cloudy Monday as highs top out in the upper 60s to near 70° in spots.

A few light showers could be possible throughout the day (30%).

Better rain and storm chances arriving late Monday night as an upper-level disturbance swings through.

Bradley Graf model

There is a low-end risk of severe weather.

Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threat as the complex of storms roll through.

Heavy rain will be possible at times as well.

Short-range models Rain estimates

The short-range models are showing a decent soaking across the area (1-2 in).

We'll certainly take it considering we've been so dry the last few months!

The bulk of the activity will begin pushing eastward into Tuesday morning

We should squeeze out some sunshine Tuesday afternoon as temperatures push the low-mid 70s.

So, no cooler weather behind this system.

In fact, we'll stay mild for the rest of the week.

Next best rain chance arrives Friday (as of now, morning hours on Friday).

That looks to set up a pretty nice and mild following weekend!

Have a great week!

