Professional wrestler Jeff Hardy facing DUI, other charges

DELAND, Fla. (WFTX) — Professional wrestler Jeff Hardy is accused of driving under the influence in Volusia County, Florida.

Hardy, 44, was pulled over by a state trooper early Monday after the Florida Highway Patrol received calls about a potentially impaired driver on Interstate 95.

In addition to driving under the influence, Hardy is facing charges of driving while his license was revoked and violating restrictions placed on that license.

Jail records show he was released on a $3,500 bond.

Hardy has had a more than two-decade career in the WWE, often teamed up with his brother, Matt, for matches. He is currently for All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

This story was originally reported on fox4now.com.

