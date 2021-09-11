State Police releases lane closures for parts of I-12, Sunday

Louisiana State Police announced Saturday of a closure on I-12 in both directions in Livingston Parish on Sunday.

Beginning at 6:00 A.M., I-12 will be temporarily from LA Hwy 43 (Albany) to LA Hwy 441 (Holden), both east and west lanes.

Demco is planned to run transmission lines across the interstate.

Police say eastbound traffic will be diverted to LA Hwy 441 to US Hwy 190.

Westbound traffic will be diverted to LA Hwy 43 to US Hwy 190.

Motorists are to be advised they should expect delays and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

