State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Terrebonne Parish crash

Shortly before 11:00 AM, on Saturday, Louisiana State Police Troop C say they were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 24 in Schriever.

At the intersection of LA HWY 24 (West Main Street) and LA HWY 311, police say the crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Richard Vizier of Thibodaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed Austin Wernich, of Schriever, was traveling west on LA Hwy 311 in a 2010 Dodge Nitro.

As Wernich approached the intersection with LA Hwy 24, police say he came to a stop due to a stop sign.

Vizier, who was riding on a 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide, was traveling south on LA Hwy 24 in the left lane.

Wernich failed to yield to approaching traffic and began to enter the intersection into the path of the Harley-Davidson.

Police say the motorcycle then struck Wernich’s vehicle causing Vizier to be ejected.

Vizier was wearing a DOT approved helmet, and still suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

He was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance where he later died.

Wernich, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, suffered no injuries, according to police.

Police collected a toxicology sample from Vizier and submitted for analysis.

Wernich provided a voluntary breath sample which showed no alcohol detected.

Police say this crash remains under investigation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 29 times more likely than vehicle occupants to die in a crash.

Police suggests to drivers and motorcyclists they should look twice for each other as they travel the roadways.

Troop C says they have investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 30 deaths in 2021.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel