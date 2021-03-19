State Police investigating fatal St. Landry Parish crash

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on La Hwy 103 in St. Landry Parish.

State Police say they crash occurred near Hebert Ortego Road around 8:00 pm on March 18 and claimed the life of 20-year-old Caleb Alexander Doucet of Washington.

An initial investigation by State Police found that Doucet was driving south on LA 103 when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle ran off the roadway.

Upon doing so, troopers say Doucet's vehicle overturned and struck a tree.

According to State Police, Doucet was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

