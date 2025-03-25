State police investigating deputy-involved shooting

Louisiana State Police Detectives are continuing their investigation into a deputy-involved shooting that occurred on Barn Stable Drive in Lake Charles on the night of Sunday, March 23, 2025.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Matthew Calloway of Sulphur. According to State Police, deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were investigating a domestic disturbance at a residence when Calloway allegedly pointed a firearm at law enforcement.

Deputies discharged their service weapons, striking Calloway. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured during the incident.

State Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Officials are encouraging anyone with information, photos, or video related to the incident to come forward. You can report anonymously by visiting lsp.org and clicking “Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity”, or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

