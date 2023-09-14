Stalled front brings another round of scattered showers

A stalled front parked over Acadiana is going to keep the door open for showers and storms to roll through again Thursday afternoon.

There's still going to be enough sunshine early that temperatures will push into the low 90s, making it the 100th day in a row of 90 degrees or higher.

The last time our temperatures didn't make it to 90 was June 6th, the only day we didn't hit the mark in the entire month.

Showers will help with temperatures in the evening but the excess moisture will keep things feeling sticky overnight.

A little more sunshine is expected for Friday, although you can't rule out showers entirely.

Saturday we'll see a much larger push of drier air getting into Acadiana which will set the stage for more enjoyable weather through most of next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel