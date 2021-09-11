St. Mary Parish's non-profit will hold disaster relief event in Houma, Saturday

A St. Mary Parish organization, 100 Black Men, will be helping Hurricane Ida victims, in Houma, on Saturday.

They will begin providing hurricane relief at 9 A.M.

There will be a distribution of gas, MREs, water, and a spaghetti plate lunch.

The event will take place while supplies last.

100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish are known to provide service, community, scholarships, brotherhood, and mentorship, they say.

Their hurricane relief event will take place at Blaine C Clay Lodge No. 14 at 915 Lafayette St. in Houma.

