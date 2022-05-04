Woman pulled from Atchafalaya River died of accidental drowning

The woman who was pulled from the Atchafalaya River died of accidental drowning.

On Wednesday, SMPSO says they obtained evidence that confirmed the victim, 38-year-old Monique Barrilleaux of Morgan City, died of accidental drowning.

Barrilleaux's body was pulled from the river around 5 miles south of Berwick on Sunday morning, May 1, 2022, by Marine Section deputies.

No foul play is suspected.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel