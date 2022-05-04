Watch
Woman pulled from Atchafalaya River died of accidental drowning

Posted at 10:46 AM, May 04, 2022
The woman who was pulled from the Atchafalaya River died of accidental drowning.

On Wednesday, SMPSO says they obtained evidence that confirmed the victim, 38-year-old Monique Barrilleaux of Morgan City, died of accidental drowning.

Barrilleaux's body was pulled from the river around 5 miles south of Berwick on Sunday morning, May 1, 2022, by Marine Section deputies.

No foul play is suspected.

