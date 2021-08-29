Weather begins to pick up at Cypremort Point

Weather in Cypremort Point has started to pick up on Sunday morning.

KATC's Katie Easter was stationed just outside the area as a mandatory evacuation is in place and roads are now blocked off.

Our crews say that winds are picking up and pushing out towards the storm. Officials are expecting the weather to get worse as the day goes on.

With the mandatory evacuation in place, there are road blocks that are not allowing anyone into the area. Sheriff's deputies are at the roads to the area not allowing people in. Those in Cypremort Point can still leave the area and officials have asked that they take the opportunity now to do so before conditions worsen.

