The state Health Department is teaming up with the Louisiana National Guard to provide vaccines on Saturday in St. Mary Parish.

The event will be on Saturday, March 27 from 9 am until 4 pm at the Siracusaville Recreation Center, 1110 Grace Street, Morgan City.

To register:

You can call 800-228-9409 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. any weekday

Click here: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=XJLPNCNYLP

To find out if you are eligible, check out this page: https://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/4137