UPDATE: Woman booked in connection with third overdose

For the third time, Morgan City Police have booked a Belle Rose woman in connection with drug overdoses.

Police allege that two people have died while they were with Christen Hebert Brown, and a third is still hospitalized.

Brown, 42, has been booked again with failure to seek assistance.

In this case, she's accused of being there on January 31 when Jesse Engleton, 52, overdosed and died at a hotel in the La. 182 area. Instead of calling for medical help that could have saved his life, she waited, police allege.

"Chief Adams wants to remind everyone that in the event that a suspected overdose does occur, 𝐃𝐎 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐖𝐀𝐈𝐓! Don't let the case of someone getting in trouble cause someone to lose their life. If someone is in need of medical assistance related to an overdose you are required to report it and seek aid," the MCPD release states. "The Morgan City Police Department will continue to investigate these overdoses in our area. If you fail to render aid, as you are required to do so, you will be held accountable."

Brown was booked twice earlier this month, accused in one other death and a third overdose that the victim survived.

In one case, she was booked with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal overdose that happened in the Brashear Avenue area back in August 2021.

In August 2021, he died of an overdose, and investigators allege that Brown administered the toxic drug to Sheets that led to his death. This information was developed with assistance of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office who assisted with this investigation, MCPD say.

She also is accused of failure to seek assistance in connection with a third overdose that happened in January, also in the Brashear Avenue area. In that case she's accused of looking for Narcan instead of calling for an ambulance. That victim is still hospitalized, police said.

Anyone with information on any overdose investigation is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division @ (985)380-4605.