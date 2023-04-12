UPDATE: Woman booked in connection with second overdose

A Belle Rose woman booked earlier this week in connection with a January overdose has now been booked with murder in connection with a fatal August 2021 overdose.

Earlier this week, Christen Hebert Brown, 42, was booked with Failure to Seek Assistance. In that case, she's accused of trying to find Narcan for someone overdosing instead of calling for help. That person is still in the hospital, Morgan City Police said.

Now, Brown's been booked with second-degree murder in connection with another overdose, this one fatal. Morgan City Police were called to the scene of that incident in August 21.

Both overdoses happened in the Brashear Avenue area.

In August 2021, police found Harold Allen Sheets, 37. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. He died of an overdose, and investigators allege that Brown administered the toxic drug to Sheets that led to his death. This information was developed with assistance of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office who assisted with this investigation, MCPD say.

Anyone with information on any overdose investigation is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division @ (985)380-4605.

Earlier this week, MCPD released this statement:

"Chief Chad M. Adams and the Morgan City Police Department want to make everyone aware of the dangers of opioid use. The Morgan City Police Department has seen an influx of overdoses related to opioid use such as Heroin and Fentanyl. These two drugs are very deadly. The Morgan City Police Department is equipped with Narcan, which has been deployed multiple times on overdose investigations. It is very important that anyone that is present of while someone is overdosing to immediately report it. It is required by Louisiana Law to do so. It my save their life."

The release states that "other suspected overdoses that have occurred" are being "actively investigated."

"If you fail to render aid you by not reporting it, you will be arrested," the release states.

