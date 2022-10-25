UPDATE: State Police identify victim of St. Mary Parish crash

UPDATE: The man who died in a Saturday crash on the bridge in Morgan City has been identified.

The man didn't have identification on him, and when State Police reported the crash on Monday they did not have an identity. Today, they say they've identified him as Walter Gonzalez, 39, of Berwick.

Gonzalez died on the Long-Allen Bridge in St. Mary Parish Saturday afternoon.

State Police say the accident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on the old bridge between Morgan City and Berwick.

The preliminary investigation revealed Gonzalez was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla westbound on LA 182. At the same time, a 2017 Ram pickup was traveling east on LA 182. For reasons still under investigation, the Corolla struck the pickup head-on in the eastbound lane on the raised portion of the LA 182 Long-Allen Bridge.

He was restrained but succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was pronounced dead by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office. Despite being unrestrained, the driver of the Ram reported no injuries. Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 43 fatal crashes resulting in 48 deaths since the beginning of 2022.