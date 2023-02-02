UPDATE: Second arrest in Franklin shooting

A second person has now been arrested in the Tuesday afternoon shooting on Canal Street in Franklin.

Police were called to the area at about 3:30 p.m.m, where they found that someone had shot up a car. Nobody was hurt.

A juvenile male, 15, was arrested that same day and booked with attempted second degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and aggravated criminal damage to property. The juvenile was booked, processed, and released pending juvenile court.

On Wednesday, police also arrested Courtney Ina on a warrant for principal to attempted second degree murder, principal to aggravated criminal damage to property, principal to illegal use of a weapon, principal to illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and obstruction of justice. Ina was booked, processed, and released on a $5,000.00 bond. Ina lives on Canal Drive, police say.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests may be pending.

The Franklin Police Department asks that if anyone has any information or was a witness to the incident, to please call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. You may remain anonymous.