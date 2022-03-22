UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed Sunday in crash on Hwy 182 bridge in Berwick

A motorcycle driver died Sunday night in a crash on the La. 182 bridge in Berwick.

Police say witnesses told them the motorcycle was seen operating eratically prior to the crash, which happened at around 10 p.m. The motorcycle crashed into the rear of a pick-up truck that was traveling west on the bridge, police say.

The driver of the motorcycle, Ralph Patterson Jr., of Morgan City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were collected from Patterson and the driver of the truck, a Berwick man.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel