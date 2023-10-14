UPDATE: NTSB begins investigation into Patterson plane crash

UPDATE: We have an update from NTSB on the investigation into a private crash that left two dead.

Two NTSB investigators arrived Friday in Patterson, along with along with safety investigators from Textron Aviation, manufacturers of Cessna airplanes, to begin the examination of the crash site and wreckage, a spokesperson said.

"Investigators were able to retrieve some electronic equipment from the wreckage to send to NTSB headquarters in Washington, D.C. for further analysis. Today (Saturday), investigators will continue their work examining the crash site, interviewing witnesses and collecting video footage of the crash. Later today, the wreckage will be recovered to an offsite facility for further evaluation," the spokesperson said.

The next report from NTSB will be the preliminary report, which usually comes within 30 days, she said.

The final report can take 18 to 24 months.

"Any information about the identities of accident victims or their medical status is handled by local authorities," the NTSB spokesperson said.

We've reached out repeatedly to the Sheriff's Office and the Coroner's Office and neither will provide any information about the crash. A spokesman for the sheriff said they had no information, that they only handled security. The coroner's office says all information must come from the NTSB. We forwarded to the coroner's office an email from the NTSB media office stating that all information about accident victims or medical status must come from the coroner to the Coroner's Office Friday morning, and called again, but so far have received no information or return call from that office.

As we reported Friday, a small private plane crashed into a sugarcane field causing a fire across the street from Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport on Thursday afternoon killing two people, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

A resident from the Sugar Ridge neighborhood, Scott Vining just a few miles from the airport heard of the fire and went to check out the scene and captured the fire on video.

He said when he arrived sugar cane farmers and volunteer firemen were working to put out the fire.

“You could see the wind was blowing out of the north so I seen you could see the fire coming through the cane and blowing ,” Vining said. “But then there was a little roadway and a ditch, so it stopped the fire from crossing over. I was on the south side of the ditch and I was looking on the backside making sure nothing”

The FAA said it is still unknown if the plane was taking off or landing.

