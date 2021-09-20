UPDATE: Evacuee who died was 62, from Terrebonne Parish

The Hurricane Ida evacuee who died at an Amelia shelter this weekend was from Terrebonne Parish.

The woman was 62 years old. Her name hasn't been released because St. Mary Parish officials have not notified all next of kin.

The woman came to the shelter with a friend, who also was staying at the shelter. No foul play is suspected; the lady had some underlying health conditions, said St. Mary Parish OHSEP Director David Naquin. They woke up early, and then she laid down for a while, went to sleep and didn't wake up, he said.

The lady was negative for COVID, he said. The shelter has a protocol that tests all guests and workers at least twice weekly, and quarantine protocols as well, he said.

There are about 300 people in the shelter now, he said, down from about 400 at its peak.

