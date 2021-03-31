UPDATE: Charge added on man arrested in fatal Patterson shooting

UPDATE: Another charge has been added for one man accused in a recent fatal shooting in Patterson.

Last week, 18-year-old Cameron Hogan of Patterson was arrested Friday and is facing a first degree murder charge, along with the following charges: Illegal possession of stolen firearms, Cultivation of marijuana, Possession of firearm w/obliterated serial number, Possession of firearm in presence of a CDS, Illegal use of CDS in the presence of person under 17 years of age, Possession of legend drug without prescription with intent to distribute, Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Today, a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile has been added to his booking, deputies say. That charge arose during the investigation of the shooting, which is ongoing.

Also arrested last week in connection with the shooting was a 16-year-old juvenile male; he was booked with first degree murder and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

The shooting happened near Zenor Road at 8:35 p.m. on a Thursday night. Deputies found three people in a vehicle; one of them, identified as 21-year-old Keiondre Onell Allridge from the Thibodaux area, was later pronounced dead by the St. Mary Parish Coroner's Office.

Deputies learned that Allridge and the occupants of the vehicle had traveled to a residence in Patterson to meet someone. While sitting in the vehicle, deputies say they were approached by two males who allegedly fired shots at them. The driver of the vehicle then drove the occupants to a business located on US 90 in Patterson, deputies say.

Two people were identified as suspects in the shooting. Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the home of one of the suspects, identified as Hogan, which led to drugs and weapons being seized.

