UPDATE: Bayou Chene Floodgate now installed

The Bayou Chene barge is installed and currently opened for traffic, St. Mary officials say.

The bayou has been closed since last week, while the floodgate was moved from the Amelia shipyard where it was constructed, and installed near the Terrebonne-St. Mary parish line.

Today the St. Mary Levee District announced that the barge was installed today, February 17, but said that future closures will come and they will announce them.

Here's a flyover of the installed floodgate:

Earlier this week, we reported that the floodgate had left the shipyard. The floodgate is designed to address backwater flooding issues from the Atchafalaya.

The 400-foot floodgate cost $80 million to construct. It has been under construction for more than a year. You can see one of our stories about the project here.

The bayou will be closed while the barge gate and other systems are installed; it's scheduled to be completed on February 19.

Here's the post from Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove, who posted the photo: