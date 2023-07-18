UPDATE: Arrest made in Morgan City burglaries

Morgan City Police Detectives say they've arrested a teenager in connection with the Auburn Subdivision burglaries.

Yesterday, MCPD sent out an alert to residents of that neighborhood and those nearby, warning them to be vigilant because of a rash of recent burglaries.

Today, they say they've arrested a 16-year-old boy. He was booked with two counts simple burglary, attempted burglary, home invasion, access device fraud, possession of stolen property and attempted theft.

Last week, detectives began an investigation of several burglaries that had been reported between July 11 and 14. Surveillance video showed a masked person breaking into the homes; during one burglary someone was home and locked themselves in a room. The suspect fled before police arrived.

One of the victims' credit cards was used at a local business, and a male juvenile was identified as a suspect. Detectives got a search warrant for the boy's home and found several of the stolen items as well as other evidence police say links him to other crimes.

The boy was arrested and booked into the Morgan City Jail, then transferred to a juvenile facility for court proceedings.

