UPDATE: Another young teen arrested in Baldwin vandalism

Another young teen has been arrested in connection with last month's vandalism at a Berwick church and the destruction of decorations at a local park.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. said the 14-year old juvenile male, of Patterson, was arrested on Wednesday, December 7, and booked with two counts simple burglary, institutional vandalism and simple criminal damage to property.

The Berwick Police Department has been continuing the investigation into the burglaries that occurred at a Gilmore Drive church on Thanksgiving evening as well as the damages to the Christmas decorations at Pharr Park.

Two young teens already were booked, you can read that story here. Through that investigation, evidence was uncovered that linked a third juvenile to the crimes. Additional interviews were conducted, and after reviewing the new evidence, investigators secured arrest warrants for the juvenile’s arrest. He was arrested and processed at the Berwick Police Department and released to his guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

The other two juveniles are ages 13 and 14, and they were booked with the same charges.

The first call was on Thanksgiving, when a church was burglarized. Someone broke a window near a rear door, but nothing was stolen. A second building on the church property also was broken into, and although burglars rummaged through the building, nothing was reported stolen.

Another call was received the next day, reporting vandalism at Pharr Park. A large number of Christmas decorations there were destroyed, the chief said.

And on that Sunday after Thanksgiving, police got another call. The same church had another window broken, although it wasn't entered this time.